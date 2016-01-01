Dr. Havard accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Alexandra Havard, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Alexandra Havard, MD
Dr. Alexandra Havard, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Santa Monica, CA.
Dr. Havard works at
Dr. Havard's Office Locations
Ucla Health Obgyn in Santa Monica2001 Santa Monica Blvd Ste 380, Santa Monica, CA 90404 Directions (310) 794-7274
Ucla Medical Center-santa Monica1250 16th St, Santa Monica, CA 90404 Directions (424) 259-9243Monday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pm
Ucla Family Planning Clinic1010 Veteran Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90024 Directions (310) 825-7955
UCLA Department of OB/GYN, Santa Monica Division1245 16th St Ste 202, Santa Monica, CA 90404 Directions (310) 899-7500
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Alexandra Havard, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1891105375
Dr. Havard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Havard works at
Dr. Havard has seen patients for Blood Disorders in Pregnancy, and more.
Dr. Havard has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Havard.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Havard, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Havard appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.