Dr. Alexandra Hovaguimian, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Alexandra Hovaguimian, MD
Dr. Alexandra Hovaguimian, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Neurology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center.
Dr. Hovaguimian works at
Dr. Hovaguimian's Office Locations
Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center330 Brookline Ave, Boston, MA 02215 Directions (617) 667-1857
Hospital Affiliations
- Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Hovaguimian was incredibly thorough, listened intently to everything I had to say, didn't rush me at all, and explained things very clearly. I can't recommend her strongly enough. One of the best doctors I've ever worked with.
About Dr. Alexandra Hovaguimian, MD
- Neurology
- 17 years of experience
- English, German
- 1255578332
Education & Certifications
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hovaguimian has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hovaguimian accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hovaguimian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hovaguimian has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hovaguimian on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hovaguimian speaks German.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Hovaguimian. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hovaguimian.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hovaguimian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hovaguimian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.