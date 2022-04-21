See All Pediatricians in Scottsdale, AZ
Dr. Alexandra Kauffman, MD

Pediatrics
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Alexandra Kauffman, MD

Dr. Alexandra Kauffman, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. 

Dr. Kauffman works at Phoenix Children's Medical Group in Scottsdale, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kauffman's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Phoenix Children's Medical Group
    5425 E Bell Rd Ste 145, Scottsdale, AZ 85254 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 631-3379

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Phoenix Children's Hospital

Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Allergic Rhinitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Allergic Rhinitis

Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Apr 21, 2022
    Dr. Kauffman show professionalism through her interactions with all her visitor's and little patients, always positive attitudes and on top of her game. Simply one of the BEST!!! I trust in her judgement, knowledge, and thoroughness. Give her the opportunity to take care of your little one and you too will understand the healthcare she can provide, and the change in providers you will soon come to realize.
    — Apr 21, 2022
    About Dr. Alexandra Kauffman, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1154854537
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Alexandra Kauffman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kauffman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kauffman has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kauffman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kauffman works at Phoenix Children's Medical Group in Scottsdale, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Kauffman’s profile.

    Dr. Kauffman has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kauffman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kauffman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kauffman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

