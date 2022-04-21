Dr. Alexandra Kauffman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kauffman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alexandra Kauffman, MD
Overview of Dr. Alexandra Kauffman, MD
Dr. Alexandra Kauffman, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ.
Dr. Kauffman's Office Locations
Phoenix Children's Medical Group5425 E Bell Rd Ste 145, Scottsdale, AZ 85254 Directions (480) 631-3379
Hospital Affiliations
- Phoenix Children's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Kauffman show professionalism through her interactions with all her visitor's and little patients, always positive attitudes and on top of her game. Simply one of the BEST!!! I trust in her judgement, knowledge, and thoroughness. Give her the opportunity to take care of your little one and you too will understand the healthcare she can provide, and the change in providers you will soon come to realize.
About Dr. Alexandra Kauffman, MD
- Pediatrics
- English
- 1154854537
Education & Certifications
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
