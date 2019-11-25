Dr. Alexandra Kazakis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kazakis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alexandra Kazakis, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Alexandra Kazakis, MD is a Dermatologist in Fairfax, VA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS.
Alexandra M Kazakis MD3022 Williams Dr Ste 101, Fairfax, VA 22031 Directions (703) 573-5252
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Dr. Kazakis is a highly competent dermatologist who takes the time to complete a thorough exam, explain any skin conditions and perform needed treatments. She is very patient and has excellent communication skills. And her office staff (admin and nursing) are as good or better than any other doctor's office I have experienced.
About Dr. Alexandra Kazakis, MD
- Dermatology
- 40 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS
- Dermatology
Dr. Kazakis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kazakis accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kazakis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
