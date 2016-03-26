Overview

Dr. Alexandra Kazaras, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON.



Dr. Kazaras works at First Nations Community Healthsource in Albuquerque, NM. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.