Dr. Alexandra King, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. King is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alexandra King, MD
Overview of Dr. Alexandra King, MD
Dr. Alexandra King, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New York, NY.
Dr. King works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. King's Office Locations
-
1
Weill Cornell Internal Medicine Associates (WCIMA)505 East 70th Street, New York, NY 10021 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. King?
About Dr. Alexandra King, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1659802460
Education & Certifications
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. King has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. King works at
Dr. King has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. King.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. King, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. King appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.