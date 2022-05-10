Dr. Alexandra Kostick, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kostick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alexandra Kostick, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Alexandra Kostick, MD
Dr. Alexandra Kostick, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Palm Coast, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University of Manitoba Fac Med and is affiliated with Adventhealth Daytona Beach and Halifax Health Medical Center.
Dr. Kostick's Office Locations
Atlantic Eye Center3 Pine Cone Dr Ste 104, Palm Coast, FL 32137 Directions (386) 446-9590Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Daytona Beach
- Halifax Health Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
everyone is polite and caring of your needs.
About Dr. Alexandra Kostick, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1215927702
Education & Certifications
- U Mo
- U Saskatoon
- U Manitoba
- University of Manitoba Fac Med
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kostick has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kostick accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kostick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kostick has seen patients for Dry Eyes, Pterygium and Tear Duct Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kostick on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Kostick. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kostick.
