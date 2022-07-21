Overview of Dr. Alexandra Lieberman, DO

Dr. Alexandra Lieberman, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from Nova Southeastern University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital.



Dr. Lieberman works at Boca Raton Ob Gyn Specialists in Boca Raton, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status, Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.