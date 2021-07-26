Dr. Martin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alexandra Martin, MD
Dr. Alexandra Martin, MD is a Pediatric Endocrinology Specialist in Chattanooga, TN. They specialize in Pediatric Endocrinology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Endocrinology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO.
Children's Hospital At Erlanger900 E 3rd St Fl 2, Chattanooga, TN 37403 Directions (423) 778-5437
Children's of Alabama1600 7th Ave S, Birmingham, AL 35233 Directions (205) 996-9637Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Erlanger Children's Subspecialty Center At Dalton1008 Professional Blvd Ste 6, Dalton, GA 30720 Directions (423) 778-6405
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
We loved Dr Martin for my daughter. She was very understanding and helpful. We miss her now that we've moved.
- Pediatric Endocrinology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1730340787
- UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO
- Pediatric Endocrinology
Dr. Martin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Martin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Martin. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Martin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Martin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Martin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.