See All Psychiatrists in White Plains, NY
Dr. Alexandra Martins, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Alexandra Martins, MD

Psychiatry
Map Pin Small White Plains, NY
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Alexandra Martins, MD

Dr. Alexandra Martins, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in White Plains, NY. 

Dr. Martins works at Weill Cornell Psychiatry NewYork-Presbyterian Westchester Behavioral Health Center in White Plains, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Psychosis Due to Mental Illness and Major Depressive Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Dr. Martins' Office Locations

  1. 1
    New York Hosp-westchester Div
    21 Bloomingdale Rd, White Plains, NY 10605 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (914) 997-4081

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
Major Depressive Disorder
Psychological Evaluation
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
Major Depressive Disorder
Psychological Evaluation

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Anorexia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anorexia
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phobia
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Medication Therapy Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon

About Dr. Alexandra Martins, MD

Specialties
  • Psychiatry
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1922208362
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Alexandra Martins, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Martins is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Martins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Martins works at Weill Cornell Psychiatry NewYork-Presbyterian Westchester Behavioral Health Center in White Plains, NY. View the full address on Dr. Martins’s profile.

Dr. Martins has seen patients for Psychosis Due to Mental Illness and Major Depressive Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Martins on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

Dr. Martins has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Martins.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Martins, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Martins appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Alexandra Martins, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.