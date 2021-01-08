Dr. McLean has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alexandra McLean, MD
Overview of Dr. Alexandra McLean, MD
Dr. Alexandra McLean, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Wayne, PA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania / School Of Medicine.
Dr. McLean's Office Locations
- 1 150 Strafford Ave Ste 210, Wayne, PA 19087 Directions (610) 896-9870
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Love Dr. McLean. Been seeing her for years. She literally saved me. She is the best can’t say enough wonderful things about her.
About Dr. Alexandra McLean, MD
- Psychiatry
- 27 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of Pennsylvania / School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
