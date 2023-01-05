Dr. Alexandra Migdal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Migdal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alexandra Migdal, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Alexandra Migdal, MD
Dr. Alexandra Migdal, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY / ROLLINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Emory University Hospital and Emory University Hospital Midtown.
Dr. Migdal works at
Dr. Migdal's Office Locations
-
1
Emory Hospital for Pain Management550 Peachtree St NE Ste 1950, Atlanta, GA 30308 Directions (404) 778-3280
Hospital Affiliations
- Emory University Hospital
- Emory University Hospital Midtown
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Migdal?
Dr Migdal is such a kind and outstanding doctor. She has helped me through some complicated adrenal insufficiency issues over the past three years and I am grateful for her excellent care.
About Dr. Alexandra Migdal, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1821382565
Education & Certifications
- EMORY UNIVERSITY / ROLLINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Migdal has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Migdal accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Migdal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Migdal works at
Dr. Migdal has seen patients for Calcium Metabolism Disorders, Hypercalcemia and Mineral Metabolism Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Migdal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Migdal. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Migdal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Migdal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Migdal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.