Dr. Mikhael has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alexandra Mikhael, MD
Overview
Dr. Alexandra Mikhael, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Strongsville, OH.
Locations
Strongsville Family Health & Surgery Center16761 Southpark Ctr, Strongsville, OH 44136 Directions (216) 444-8511Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Ccf-twinsburg Ambulatory Pharmacy8701 Darrow Rd, Twinsburg, OH 44087 Directions (216) 444-8511Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
CCF - Weston - Virgilio Salanga, MD2950 Cleveland Clinic Blvd, Weston, FL 33331 Directions (954) 659-5000Thursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Cleveland Foot and Ankle Institute10685 Carnegie Ave, Cleveland, OH 44106 Directions (216) 444-6568
Hospital Affiliations
- Akron General Medical Center
- Cleveland Clinic
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
She is the absolute best; kind, caring, a fantastic physician.
About Dr. Alexandra Mikhael, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English
- 1053795484
Education & Certifications
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mikhael accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mikhael has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Mikhael. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mikhael.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mikhael, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mikhael appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.