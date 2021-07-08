Dr. Molinares has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alexandra Molinares, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Alexandra Molinares, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Zephyrhills, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Fac Med, U del Norte, Barranquilla and is affiliated with Adventhealth Zephyrhills.
Dr. Molinares works at
Locations
-
1
AdventHealth Medical Group Primary Care at Zephyrhills38240 DAUGHTERY RD, Zephyrhills, FL 33540 Directions (813) 788-3582
-
2
Molinares Medical & Holistic Centre2312 Crestover Ln Ste 101, Wesley Chapel, FL 33544 Directions (813) 994-5039
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Adventhealth Zephyrhills
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Dental
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Molinares?
Very special Dr. She is very professional and very nice person. Compassionate, Always listen to me and my problems, and creates the solution. EXCELLENT DR. ??
About Dr. Alexandra Molinares, MD
- Family Medicine
- 21 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1801042635
Education & Certifications
- howard university hospital
- Fac Med, U del Norte, Barranquilla
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Molinares accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Molinares has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Molinares works at
Dr. Molinares speaks Spanish.
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Molinares. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Molinares.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Molinares, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Molinares appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.