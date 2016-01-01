Dr. Alexandra Pellecchia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pellecchia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alexandra Pellecchia, MD
Overview
Dr. Alexandra Pellecchia, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in New Hartford, NY.
Dr. Pellecchia works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Domenic P Aiello MD F.a.c.e.1 Oxford Xing Ste 4, New Hartford, NY 13413 Directions (315) 732-3300
Hospital Affiliations
- Oneida Health Hospital
- Saint Elizabeth Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pellecchia?
About Dr. Alexandra Pellecchia, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English
- 1750590105
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pellecchia has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pellecchia accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pellecchia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pellecchia works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Pellecchia. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pellecchia.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pellecchia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pellecchia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.