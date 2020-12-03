Dr. Alexandra Reiher, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reiher is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alexandra Reiher, MD
Dr. Alexandra Reiher, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Lakewood, CO. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIV OF CHICAGO STRITCH SCH OF MED and is affiliated with St. Anthony Hospital.
Centura Health Physician Grp Sah Internal Medicine11750 W 2nd Pl Ste 365, Lakewood, CO 80228 Directions (720) 321-8460
Endocrinology Diabetes and Thyroid Specialists of Colorado11700 W 2nd Pl Ste 410, Lakewood, CO 80228 Directions (720) 321-8460
- St. Anthony Hospital
She is great, I have Hashimoto's and she was the first Doctor to listen to me about how i was feeling. she changed my medicine and I instantly started to feel better. she is amazing. i would highly recommend her.
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1700046018
- University of Wisconsin
- Loyloa U Med Ctr
- LOYOLA UNIV OF CHICAGO STRITCH SCH OF MED
- UNIVERSITY OF SCRANTON
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Reiher has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Reiher has seen patients for Overweight, Obesity and Thyroid Goiter, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Reiher on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Reiher. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reiher.
