Overview of Dr. Alexandra Reiher, MD

Dr. Alexandra Reiher, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Lakewood, CO. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIV OF CHICAGO STRITCH SCH OF MED and is affiliated with St. Anthony Hospital.



Dr. Reiher works at CHPG Endocrinology, Diabetes & Thyroid Specialists of Colorado in Lakewood, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Overweight, Obesity and Thyroid Goiter along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.