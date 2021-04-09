See All Urologists in Santa Barbara, CA
Dr. Alexandra Rogers, MD

Urology
4.7 (39)
Map Pin Small Santa Barbara, CA
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Alexandra Rogers, MD

Dr. Alexandra Rogers, MD is an Urology Specialist in Santa Barbara, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Wake Forest Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

Dr. Rogers works at Alexandra Rogers, MD, Santa Barbara in Santa Barbara, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Bladder Infection, Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Urinary Incontinence along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Rogers' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Sansum Clinic
    4151 Foothill Rd Bldg A, Santa Barbara, CA 93110 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 681-7564

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Polyuria
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Congenital Obstruction of Ureteropelvic Junction Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Female Urinary Stress Incontinence Chevron Icon
Hormone Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Chronic Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Paraphimosis Chevron Icon
Pelvic Floor Disorders Chevron Icon
Pelvic Organ Prolapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Percutaneous Destruction of Kidney Lesion Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Phimosis
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Urethral Stones Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Urgency Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 39 ratings
    Patient Ratings (39)
    5 Star
    (36)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Alexandra Rogers, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Years of Experience
    • 16 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1093954497
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Cedars Sinai Medical Center
    Residency
    • Mayo Clinic Jacksonville
    Medical Education
    • Wake Forest Univ Sch Of Med
    Undergraduate School
    • Davidson College
    Board Certifications
    • Urology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Alexandra Rogers, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rogers is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rogers has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rogers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rogers works at Alexandra Rogers, MD, Santa Barbara in Santa Barbara, CA. View the full address on Dr. Rogers’s profile.

    Dr. Rogers has seen patients for Bladder Infection, Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Urinary Incontinence, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rogers on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    39 patients have reviewed Dr. Rogers. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rogers.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rogers, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rogers appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

