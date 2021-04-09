Overview of Dr. Alexandra Rogers, MD

Dr. Alexandra Rogers, MD is an Urology Specialist in Santa Barbara, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Wake Forest Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.



Dr. Rogers works at Alexandra Rogers, MD, Santa Barbara in Santa Barbara, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Bladder Infection, Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Urinary Incontinence along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.