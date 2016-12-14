Overview

Dr. Alexandra Roginsky Tsesis, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Crystal Lake, IL.



Dr. Roginsky Tsesis works at Northwestern Medicine Regional Medical Group-Surgical Associates in Crystal Lake, IL with other offices in Bethesda, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.