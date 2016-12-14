Dr. Alexandra Roginsky Tsesis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Roginsky Tsesis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alexandra Roginsky Tsesis, MD
Overview
Dr. Alexandra Roginsky Tsesis, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Crystal Lake, IL.
Dr. Roginsky Tsesis works at
Locations
Centegra Physician Care-surgical Associates690 E Terra Cotta Ave Ste A, Crystal Lake, IL 60014 Directions (815) 455-2752
Suburban Hospital8600 Old Georgetown Rd, Bethesda, MD 20814 Directions (301) 896-3884Monday12:00am - 11:45pmTuesday12:00am - 11:45pmWednesday12:00am - 11:45pmThursday12:00am - 11:45pmFriday12:00am - 11:45pmSaturday12:00am - 11:45pmSunday12:00am - 11:45pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Suburban Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
This is the first time I have ever given a review online, and I am happy to give Dr. Roginsky nothing but positive feedback. She happened to be the doctor who performed my appendectomy after being admitted to the ER at Centegra Hospital in Huntley IL. The care and attention she showed after the surgery and follow up were exemplary. She is competent and sympathetic, and willing to take time to talk to you. I am highly impressed!
About Dr. Alexandra Roginsky Tsesis, MD
- General Surgery
- English, Hebrew and Russian
- 1306933197
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Roginsky Tsesis has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Roginsky Tsesis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Roginsky Tsesis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Roginsky Tsesis works at
Dr. Roginsky Tsesis speaks Hebrew and Russian.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Roginsky Tsesis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Roginsky Tsesis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Roginsky Tsesis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Roginsky Tsesis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.