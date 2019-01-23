Overview of Dr. Alexandra Rzepka, MD

Dr. Alexandra Rzepka, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Wheaton, IL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College Of Wisconsin Medical School and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital.



Dr. Rzepka works at Central Dupage Hospital Association in Wheaton, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Fetal Cardiac Monitoring and Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.