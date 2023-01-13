Overview

Dr. Alexandra Santiago, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Crossroads, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Texas College of Osteopathic Medicine|University of North Texas Health Science Center / Texas College of Osteopathic Medicine.



Dr. Santiago works at be. Women's Health & Wellness in Crossroads, TX with other offices in Little Elm, TX and Frisco, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.