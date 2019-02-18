Dr. Alexandra Santini, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Santini is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alexandra Santini, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Alexandra Santini, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Delray Beach, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine.
Personal Physician Care4800 Linton Blvd Ste F107, Delray Beach, FL 33445 Directions (561) 498-5660
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Dr. Santini is a caring, and takes her time to find the issue. I am very happy thankful for her.
- Internal Medicine
- 44 years of experience
- English
- University of Miami / School of Medicine
