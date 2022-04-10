See All Plastic Surgeons in Seattle, WA
Dr. Alexandra Schmidek, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.1 (17)
Map Pin Small Seattle, WA
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Alexandra Schmidek, MD

Dr. Alexandra Schmidek, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Dartmouth College and is affiliated with Virginia Mason Medical Center.

Dr. Schmidek works at Office in Seattle, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Wound Repair and Skin and Tissue Reduction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Schmidek's Office Locations

    Office
    1100 9th Ave, Seattle, WA 98101 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (206) 223-6600
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Virginia Mason Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Wound Repair
Skin and Tissue Reduction
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion
Wound Repair
Skin and Tissue Reduction
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nipple Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Labiaplasty Chevron Icon
Lymphangioma Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Apr 10, 2022
    I had top surgery with Dr. Schmidek in July 2019. It’s been three years now and I can say the outcome is wonderful. Better than I had even hoped for. Dr. Schmidek is an amazing surgeon and I have always found her easy to talk to about all aspects of the surgery. I describe her to my friends as a rockstar. :)
    Jack — Apr 10, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Alexandra Schmidek, MD
    About Dr. Alexandra Schmidek, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1952321705
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Brigham and Women's Hospital
    Residency
    Internship
    • Massachusetts General Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Dartmouth College
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Alexandra Schmidek, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schmidek is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Schmidek has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Schmidek has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Schmidek has seen patients for Wound Repair and Skin and Tissue Reduction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schmidek on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Schmidek. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schmidek.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schmidek, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schmidek appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

