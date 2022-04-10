Overview of Dr. Alexandra Schmidek, MD

Dr. Alexandra Schmidek, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Dartmouth College and is affiliated with Virginia Mason Medical Center.



Dr. Schmidek works at Office in Seattle, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Wound Repair and Skin and Tissue Reduction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.