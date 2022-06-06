Dr. Alexandra Schmidt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schmidt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alexandra Schmidt, MD
Overview of Dr. Alexandra Schmidt, MD
Dr. Alexandra Schmidt, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Colchester, VT. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Vanderbilt University and is affiliated with Duke Health Raleigh Hospital and North Carolina Specialty Hospital.
Dr. Schmidt's Office Locations
Thomas Harrison MD PC105 Westview Rd, Colchester, VT 05446 Directions (704) 659-9000
Blue Water Plastic Surgery10941 Raven Ridge Rd Ste 102, Raleigh, NC 27614 Directions (919) 256-0900
Hospital Affiliations
- Duke Health Raleigh Hospital
- North Carolina Specialty Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I highly recommend Mountain Lake Plastic Surgery and Dr. Alexandra Schmidt! Dr. Schmidt repaired one of my pierced ears that had been torn. From start to finish, the procedure took about 15 minutes. The ear healed quickly with no scarring and the re-piercing is perfect. I thank all of the friendly and professional staff, and particularly Dr. Schmidt for the positive experience and result!
About Dr. Alexandra Schmidt, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 11 years of experience
- English, French
Education & Certifications
- Vanderbilt University
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schmidt has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schmidt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schmidt speaks French.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Schmidt. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schmidt.
