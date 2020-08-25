Overview of Dr. Alexandra Schwartz, MD

Dr. Alexandra Schwartz, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with UCSD Medical Center - Hillcrest.



Dr. Schwartz works at Uc San Diego in San Diego, CA with other offices in La Jolla, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Humerus Fracture, Knee Fracture and Femur Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.