Dr. Alexandra Shustina, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shustina is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alexandra Shustina, DO
Overview
Dr. Alexandra Shustina, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Ny Coll Of Osteo Med Ny Inst Of Tech Old Westbury.
Dr. Shustina works at
Locations
-
1
Manhattan Integrative Gastroenterology928 Broadway Ste 400, New York, NY 10010 Directions (212) 228-7803
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Shustina?
I have spoken with Dr. Shustina by phone and she gave a talk at an event I ran. Dr. Shustina is extremely knowledgeable and qualified, and a caring, sincere practitioner. She truly cares about her patients’ well-being.
About Dr. Alexandra Shustina, DO
- Internal Medicine
- 17 years of experience
- English, Russian
- 1861629495
Education & Certifications
- Garden City Hosp
- St Vincent's Hosp & Ctr NY
- St Vincents Midtown Hosp
- Ny Coll Of Osteo Med Ny Inst Of Tech Old Westbury
- New York University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shustina has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shustina has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shustina works at
Dr. Shustina speaks Russian.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Shustina. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shustina.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shustina, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shustina appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.