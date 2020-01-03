Dr. Alexandra Silva-Plazas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Silva-Plazas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alexandra Silva-Plazas, MD
Overview of Dr. Alexandra Silva-Plazas, MD
Dr. Alexandra Silva-Plazas, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Pompano Beach, FL. They graduated from Colegio Mayor De Nuestro Senora Del Rosario.

Dr. Silva-Plazas' Office Locations
Amicus Medical Centers of Pompano Beach South135 S Pompano Pkwy, Pompano Beach, FL 33069 Directions (954) 974-8901Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Silva has been my 2 babies pediatrician since they're little... I simply love her. She is very compassionate with babies. She is the best. I would recommend her 100%...
About Dr. Alexandra Silva-Plazas, MD
- Pediatrics
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Bronx Lebanon Hospital Center
- Colegio Mayor De Nuestro Senora Del Rosario
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Silva-Plazas has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Silva-Plazas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Silva-Plazas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Silva-Plazas speaks Spanish.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Silva-Plazas. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Silva-Plazas.
