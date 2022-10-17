Dr. Alexandra Simotas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Simotas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alexandra Simotas, MD
Overview of Dr. Alexandra Simotas, MD
Dr. Alexandra Simotas, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Conroe.
Dr. Simotas' Office Locations
Steeplechase Medical Center11301 Fallbrook Dr Ste 204, Houston, TX 77065 Directions (281) 469-3399
Alexandra Simotas11302 Fallbrook Dr Ste 301, Houston, TX 77065 Directions (281) 469-3399
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Conroe
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
When to Dr. Simotas after my doctor retired. She was wonderful. Gives her patients her cell phone number. I was able to call and get the results of my pathology after surgery. I was traveling at the time and called her at 2am! She was so kind and patient. Thank you Dr. Simotas and thank you Laure for being so wonderful.
About Dr. Alexandra Simotas, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1528035656
Education & Certifications
- Columbus Hospital
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Simotas has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Simotas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Simotas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Simotas works at
39 patients have reviewed Dr. Simotas. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Simotas.
