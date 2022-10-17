See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Houston, TX
Dr. Alexandra Simotas, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
3.2 (39)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Alexandra Simotas, MD

Dr. Alexandra Simotas, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Conroe.

Dr. Simotas works at Alexandra Simotas MD in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Simotas' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Steeplechase Medical Center
    11301 Fallbrook Dr Ste 204, Houston, TX 77065 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 469-3399
  2. 2
    Alexandra Simotas
    11302 Fallbrook Dr Ste 301, Houston, TX 77065 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 469-3399

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Houston Healthcare Conroe

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
Fetal Ultrasound Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mammography Chevron Icon
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
C-Section Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Vaginal Lesions Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Fluid Contrast Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Open Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  Nausea
Oophorectomy Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Delivery and VBAC Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 39 ratings
    Patient Ratings (39)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (15)
    Oct 17, 2022
    When to Dr. Simotas after my doctor retired. She was wonderful. Gives her patients her cell phone number. I was able to call and get the results of my pathology after surgery. I was traveling at the time and called her at 2am! She was so kind and patient. Thank you Dr. Simotas and thank you Laure for being so wonderful.
    Monica Pediani — Oct 17, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Alexandra Simotas, MD
    About Dr. Alexandra Simotas, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1528035656
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Columbus Hospital
    Medical Education
    • University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Alexandra Simotas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Simotas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Simotas has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Simotas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Simotas works at Alexandra Simotas MD in Houston, TX. View the full address on Dr. Simotas’s profile.

    39 patients have reviewed Dr. Simotas. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Simotas.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Simotas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Simotas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

