Dr. Alexandra Theriault, MD
Dr. Alexandra Theriault, MD is a Dermatologist in Denver, CO. They graduated from University Of Texas In Austin and is affiliated with Rose Medical Center.
Apex Dermatology Denver125 Rampart Way Ste 220, Denver, CO 80230 Directions (855) 247-4377Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 4:00pm
- Rose Medical Center
I liked Dr. Theirault a lot. She communicates very well, in thorough, and has a professional and pleasing manner.
- Dermatology
- English
- 1609980713
- Univ Of Co Sch Of Med, Dermatology Univ Tx Med Sch At Houston, Internal Medicine|University Of Co School Of Med|University Tx Med School At Houston
- The University Of Texas At Houston
- University Of Texas In Austin
- The University Of Texas At Austin
Dr. Theriault has seen patients for Herpes Simplex Infection, Keloid Scar and Hair Loss, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Theriault on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
