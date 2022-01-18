See All Family Doctors in Bristol, RI
Dr. Alexandra Tien, MD

Family Medicine
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Alexandra Tien, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Bristol, RI. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from BROWN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with The Miriam Hospital.

Dr. Tien works at Medical Associates of RI, Inc in Bristol, RI with other offices in North Dartmouth, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    Bristol County Physical Therapy LLC
    1180 Hope St, Bristol, RI 02809 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (401) 253-8900
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    285 Old Westport Rd, North Dartmouth, MA 02747 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (508) 999-8982

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • The Miriam Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Tuberculosis Screening
Echocardiography
Disability Evaluation
Tuberculosis Screening
Echocardiography
Disability Evaluation

Acne Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jan 18, 2022
    I had a physician for 13 years I had complete confidence in I met dr Tien and I have the same feeling toward her. I’m just happy her practice could take another person. I was a medical asst/secretary for seven years and worked in emergency for a year Worked for a psychiatrist also I think she very thorough and a great listener
    Delores Ruckert — Jan 18, 2022
    About Dr. Alexandra Tien, MD

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1437148640
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • BROWN UNIVERSITY
