Dr. Alexandra Volo, MD

Family Medicine
4.9 (9)
Accepting new patients
5 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Alexandra Volo, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in West Palm Beach, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 5 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital and NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island.

Dr. Volo works at NYU Langone Medical Associates - West Palm Beach in West Palm Beach, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    NYU Langone Health
    101 N Clematis St Ste 110, West Palm Beach, FL 33401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 365-3000
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
  • NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acne
Allergies
Anxiety
Acne
Allergies
Anxiety

Ratings & Reviews
4.9
Average provider rating
Based on 9 ratings
Patient Ratings (9)
5 Star
(8)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Sep 15, 2022
In addition to her care and kindness I am completely happy with Dr. Volo as my primary care physician. She has been so thorough in monitoring my health and making sure I am doing all that is necessary to be my best self.
AnnaMaria Rohan — Sep 15, 2022
About Dr. Alexandra Volo, MD

Specialties
  • Family Medicine
Years of Experience
  • 5 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1598255580
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Board Certifications
  • Family Practice
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Alexandra Volo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Volo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Volo has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Volo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Volo works at NYU Langone Medical Associates - West Palm Beach in West Palm Beach, FL. View the full address on Dr. Volo’s profile.

9 patients have reviewed Dr. Volo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Volo.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Volo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Volo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

