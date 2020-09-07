Overview

Dr. Alexandra Von Lindeman, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Lakeland, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Univ Of North Texas Health Science Center Texas College Of Osteopathic Medicine, University Of North Texas Health Science Center At Fort Worth and is affiliated with Lakeland Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Von Lindeman works at Lakeland Regional Health Systems Inc in Lakeland, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.