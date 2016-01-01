Overview of Dr. Alexandra Walsh, MD

Dr. Alexandra Walsh, MD is a Pediatric Hematology-Oncology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Pediatric Hematology & Oncology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Oh State Univ Coll Of Med and Pub Hlth and is affiliated with Phoenix Children's Hospital.



Dr. Walsh works at Phoenix Children's Medical Group in Phoenix, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Acute Lymphoid Leukemia and Acute Leukemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.