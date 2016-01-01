See All Pediatric Oncologists & Pediatric Hematologists in Phoenix, AZ
Dr. Alexandra Walsh, MD

Pediatric Hematology & Oncology
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Alexandra Walsh, MD

Dr. Alexandra Walsh, MD is a Pediatric Hematology-Oncology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Pediatric Hematology & Oncology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Oh State Univ Coll Of Med and Pub Hlth and is affiliated with Phoenix Children's Hospital.

Dr. Walsh works at Phoenix Children's Medical Group in Phoenix, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Acute Lymphoid Leukemia and Acute Leukemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Walsh's Office Locations

    Phoenix Children's Medical Group
    1919 E Thomas Rd # 3, Phoenix, AZ 85016 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 837-1814

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Phoenix Children's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia
Acute Leukemia
Anemia
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia
Acute Leukemia
Anemia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia
Acute Leukemia
Anemia
  View other providers who treat Anemia
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening
Anxiety
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Back Pain
Bleeding Disorders
Constipation
Erythropoietin Test
Gastritis
Leukemia Diagnostic Evaluations
Lymphoma Evaluation
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Nausea
  View other providers who treat Nausea
Neutropenia
Polyneuropathy
Secondary Malignancies
Vitamin D Deficiency
Abdominal Pain
Acidosis
  View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acne
  View other providers who treat Acne
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Laryngitis
Acute Myeloid Leukemia
Acute Pharyngitis
ADHD and-or ADD
Adolescent Cancer
Adrenal Gland Cancer
AIDS
  View other providers who treat AIDS
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Rhinitis
Animal Allergies
Arthritis
Asthma
  View other providers who treat Asthma
Astrocytoma
Bacterial Sepsis
Bird Flu
  View other providers who treat Bird Flu
Bladder Cancer
Blood Disorders
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Boil
  View other providers who treat Boil
Bone Cancer
Bone Marrow Biopsy
Bone Marrow Transplant
Brain Cancer
Brain Tumor
Bronchiectasis
Bronchitis
Burkitt's Lymphoma
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Cellulitis
Chemotherapy
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML)
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia)
Cold Sore
Common Cold
Contact Dermatitis
Cough
  View other providers who treat Cough
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dehydration
Dermatitis
Diabetes
  View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diarrhea
  View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Dizziness
Down Syndrome
Dry Skin
  View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Ear Ache
  View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Esophagitis
Eye Cancer
Febrile Convulsion
Fever
  View other providers who treat Fever
Gait Abnormality
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Graft vs Host Disease
Headache
  View other providers who treat Headache
Heartburn
Hemophilia
Hemorrhoids
Hernia
  View other providers who treat Hernia
Herpes Simplex Infection
Hodgkin's Disease
Hydrocele
Hypercalcemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypoglycemia
Hypogonadism
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP)
Immunization Administration
Influenza (Flu)
Insomnia
  View other providers who treat Insomnia
Iron Metabolism Disorders
Itchy Skin
Joint Pain
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis
Kidney Cancer
Laryngitis
Leukemia
  View other providers who treat Leukemia
Leukocytosis
Limb Cramp
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling
Lipid Disorders
Liver Cancer
Low Back Pain
Lumbar Puncture
Lung Cancer
Lymphocytosis
Lymphoma
  View other providers who treat Lymphoma
Lymphosarcoma
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Malaise and Fatigue
Malnutrition
Mast Cell Diseases
Medulloblastoma
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Migraine
  View other providers who treat Migraine
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Muscle Weakness
Mycosis Fungoides
Myeloproliferative Disorders
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Nasopharyngitis
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma
Nosebleed
Obesity
  View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteopenia
Osteosarcoma
Otitis Media
Ovarian Cancer
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Pancytopenia
Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pediatric Cancer
Pediatric Obesity
Pediatric Overweight
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Peritoneal Cancer
Pharyngitis
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders
Pneumonia
Polycythemia Rubra Vera
Potassium Deficiency
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease)
Purpura
  View other providers who treat Purpura
Qualitative Platelet Defects (incl. Glanzmann's Thrombasthenia)
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rash
  View other providers who treat Rash
Reflux Esophagitis
Retinoblastoma
Ringworm
  View other providers who treat Ringworm
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation
Sarcoma
  View other providers who treat Sarcoma
Schwannoma
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Secondary Hypertension
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension
Shortness of Breath
Sickle Cell Disease
Sinus Tachycardia
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Soft Tissue Sarcoma
Strep Throat
Swine Flu
Thalassemia
Throat Pain
Thrombocytosis
Thyroid Goiter
Tinnitus
  View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Valley Fever
Vertigo
  View other providers who treat Vertigo
Viral Infection
von Willebrand Disease
Wheezing
  View other providers who treat Wheezing
Yeast Infections
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Caremore Medical Group
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Culinary Health Fund
    • Elderplan
    • First Health
    • Health Plan of Nevada
    • HealthCare Partners
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • PHCS
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Alexandra Walsh, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Hematology & Oncology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic, Spanish and Tagalog
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1750551420
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Alabama
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO
    Residency
    Internship
    • Ohio State University / College of Medicine
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Oh State Univ Coll Of Med and Pub Hlth
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatrics
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Alexandra Walsh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Walsh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Walsh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Walsh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Walsh works at Phoenix Children's Medical Group in Phoenix, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Walsh’s profile.

    Dr. Walsh has seen patients for Acute Lymphoid Leukemia and Acute Leukemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Walsh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Walsh speaks Arabic, Spanish and Tagalog.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Walsh. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Walsh.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Walsh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Walsh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

