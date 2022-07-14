Overview

Dr. Alexandra Zhang, MD is a Dermatologist in Akron, OH. They specialize in Dermatology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from SHANGHAI FIRST MEDICAL COLLEGE / NATIONAL SHANGHAI MEDICAL COLLEGE.



Dr. Zhang works at Akron Dermatology in Akron, OH with other offices in Beachwood, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery) and Tissue Transfer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.