Dr. Alexandralee Aguilar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Alexandralee Aguilar, MD is a Pediatric Endocrinology Specialist in Henderson, NV. They graduated from De La Salle University Health Sciences Campus and is affiliated with Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Rose de Lima Campus - Henderson, NV, Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV and Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus.
Locations
Dignity Health Medical Group Nevada St Rose Pediatric Endocrinology Dream Fund Clinic10001 S Eastern Ave Ste 209, Henderson, NV 89052 Directions (702) 616-5865
Hospital Affiliations
- Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Rose de Lima Campus - Henderson, NV
- Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV
- Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
Always a pleasant visit with her with my son. Helped us understand more about Hashimotos and medication.
About Dr. Alexandralee Aguilar, MD
- Pediatric Endocrinology
- English
Education & Certifications
- St Christopher's Hosp for Chldn
- John H Stroger Jr Hospital of Cook County
- De La Salle University Health Sciences Campus
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Aguilar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Aguilar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Aguilar has seen patients for Diabetes Type 1, Abnormal Thyroid and Hypoglycemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Aguilar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Aguilar. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aguilar.
