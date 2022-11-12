Overview of Dr. Alexandre Buckley De Meritens, MD

Dr. Alexandre Buckley De Meritens, MD is an Oncology Specialist in New York, NY.



Dr. Buckley De Meritens works at CUIMC/Herbert Irving Pavilion in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic, Hysterectomy - Open and Gynecologic Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.