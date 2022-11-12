See All Oncologists in New York, NY
Dr. Alexandre Buckley De Meritens, MD

Oncology
4.5 (14)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Alexandre Buckley De Meritens, MD

Dr. Alexandre Buckley De Meritens, MD is an Oncology Specialist in New York, NY. 

Dr. Buckley De Meritens works at CUIMC/Herbert Irving Pavilion in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic, Hysterectomy - Open and Gynecologic Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Buckley De Meritens' Office Locations

    CUIMC/Herbert Irving Pavilion
    161 Fort Washington Avenue, New York, NY 10032

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
  • Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
  • Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic
Hysterectomy - Open
Gynecologic Cancer
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic
Hysterectomy - Open
Gynecologic Cancer

Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic
Hysterectomy - Open
Gynecologic Cancer
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Cancer Screening
Cervical Cancer
Colorectal Cancer
Colposcopy
Hysteroscopy
Kidney Cancer
Oral Cancer Screening
Ovarian Cancer
Peritoneal Cancer
Secondary Malignancies
Skin Cancer
Skin Screenings
Uterine Cancer
Vulvar Cancer
Vulvectomy
Acute Leukemia
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia
Anal and Rectal Cancer
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Bladder Cancer
Breast Cancer
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML)
Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP)
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Esophageal Cancer
Excision of Cervix
Fallopian Tube Cancer
Lung Cancer
Myeloproliferative Disorders
Neuroendocrine Tumors
Neutropenia
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma
Pleural Cancer
Salpingo-Oophorectomy With Robotic Assistance
Small Intestine Cancer
Soft Tissue Sarcoma
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer
Stomach Cancer
Thoracentesis
Thyroid Cancer
Vaginal Cancer
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Nov 12, 2022
    I visited Dr BdM for my 3-month checkup (since radiation ended) - I was in his care around the time of my surgery in March, when he worked at NJ at St Peter's Univ Hospital. Though I could have gone to a new Dr in NJ, it seemed to make sense to see a professional who had been my Dr for months, and who had performed the surgery successfully. He seemed caring and an obviously competent professional who helped save my life. (Of course, ultimately it was important that my insurance still covered this visit at Columbia Presbyterian.) It proved the right decision as he was helpful and supportive again during this visit. I did not have to wait long (as I have had to at some other medical appointments) - and his team who assisted with preparation and paperwork was also pleasant. Thank you.
    JOM — Nov 12, 2022
    About Dr. Alexandre Buckley De Meritens, MD

    Oncology
    English, French and Spanish
    1558555334
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Alexandre Buckley De Meritens, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Buckley De Meritens is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Buckley De Meritens has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Buckley De Meritens works at CUIMC/Herbert Irving Pavilion in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Buckley De Meritens’s profile.

    Dr. Buckley De Meritens has seen patients for Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic, Hysterectomy - Open and Gynecologic Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Buckley De Meritens on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Buckley De Meritens. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Buckley De Meritens.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Buckley De Meritens, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Buckley De Meritens appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

