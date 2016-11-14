Dr. Alexandre Caillat, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Caillat is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alexandre Caillat, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Alexandre Caillat, MD
Dr. Alexandre Caillat, MD is an Urology Specialist in Lexington, NC. They specialize in Urology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Wright State Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center, Novant Health Medical Park Hospital, Novant Health Rowan Medical Center, Novant Health Thomasville Medical Center and Wake Forest Baptist Health - Lexington Medical Center.
Dr. Caillat's Office Locations
Novant Health Davidson Urology Lexington106 W Medical Park Dr Ste A, Lexington, NC 27292 Directions (336) 571-7662
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
fantastic bedside manners. knows what he is talking about. makes sure patient understands everything.
About Dr. Alexandre Caillat, MD
- Urology
- 18 years of experience
- English, French
- Male
- 1932328259
Education & Certifications
- Univ Of Cincinnati/Univ Hosp
- Wright State Univ Sch Of Med
- Urology
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
- Novant Health Medical Park Hospital
- Novant Health Rowan Medical Center
- Novant Health Thomasville Medical Center
- Wake Forest Baptist Health - Lexington Medical Center
