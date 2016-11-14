Overview of Dr. Alexandre Caillat, MD

Dr. Alexandre Caillat, MD is an Urology Specialist in Lexington, NC. They specialize in Urology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Wright State Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center, Novant Health Medical Park Hospital, Novant Health Rowan Medical Center, Novant Health Thomasville Medical Center and Wake Forest Baptist Health - Lexington Medical Center.



Dr. Caillat works at Novant Health Davidson Urology - Lexington in Lexington, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Polyuria along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.