Overview of Dr. Alexandre d'Audiffret, MD

Dr. Alexandre d'Audiffret, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Aurora, IL. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University of Manitoba Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital and Rush Oak Park Hospital.



Dr. d'Audiffret works at Rush Vascular and Endovascular Surgery Aurora in Aurora, IL with other offices in Chicago, IL and Morgantown, WV. They frequently treat conditions like Aneurysm, Atherosclerosis, Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD and PVD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.