Dr. Alexandre Rasouli, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Alexandre Rasouli, MD
Dr. Alexandre Rasouli, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Ca and is affiliated with Adventist Health Bakersfield, Cedars - Sinai Medical Center, Community Memorial Hospital San Buenaventura, Providence Saint John's Health Center, Saint Agnes Medical Center and Torrance Memorial Medical Center.
Dr. Rasouli's Office Locations
Cedars-Sinai Spine Center444 S San Vicente Blvd Ste 901, Los Angeles, CA 90048 Directions (310) 248-7330Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health Bakersfield
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
- Community Memorial Hospital San Buenaventura
- Providence Saint John's Health Center
- Saint Agnes Medical Center
- Torrance Memorial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicare
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
I would give Dr. Rasouli a hundred stars if I could. He has helped me and so many people I know. His procedures are minimally invasive and his care has changed my life. He is caring and humble as well as brilliant. On top of that, his staff is kind and extremely helpful.
About Dr. Alexandre Rasouli, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 21 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Univ Of Ca
