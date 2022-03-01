See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Los Angeles, CA
Dr. Alexandre Rasouli, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.4 (78)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Alexandre Rasouli, MD

Dr. Alexandre Rasouli, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Ca and is affiliated with Adventist Health Bakersfield, Cedars - Sinai Medical Center, Community Memorial Hospital San Buenaventura, Providence Saint John's Health Center, Saint Agnes Medical Center and Torrance Memorial Medical Center.

Dr. Rasouli works at Rasouli Spine in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Back Pain, Low Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Rasouli's Office Locations

    Cedars-Sinai Spine Center
    444 S San Vicente Blvd Ste 901, Los Angeles, CA 90048 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 248-7330
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventist Health Bakersfield
  • Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
  • Community Memorial Hospital San Buenaventura
  • Providence Saint John's Health Center
  • Saint Agnes Medical Center
  • Torrance Memorial Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Back Pain
Low Back Pain
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Back Pain
Low Back Pain
Osteoarthritis of Spine

  Chordoma
  Fracture
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • Principal Financial Group
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 78 ratings
    Patient Ratings (78)
    5 Star
    (66)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Mar 01, 2022
    I would give Dr. Rasouli a hundred stars if I could. He has helped me and so many people I know. His procedures are minimally invasive and his care has changed my life. He is caring and humble as well as brilliant. On top of that, his staff is kind and extremely helpful.
    Christine Bagetakos — Mar 01, 2022
    About Dr. Alexandre Rasouli, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1528252905
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Univ Of Ca
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Alexandre Rasouli, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rasouli is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rasouli has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rasouli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rasouli works at Rasouli Spine in Los Angeles, CA. View the full address on Dr. Rasouli’s profile.

    Dr. Rasouli has seen patients for Back Pain, Low Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rasouli on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    78 patients have reviewed Dr. Rasouli. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rasouli.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rasouli, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rasouli appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

