Overview of Dr. Alexandre Rasouli, MD

Dr. Alexandre Rasouli, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Ca and is affiliated with Adventist Health Bakersfield, Cedars - Sinai Medical Center, Community Memorial Hospital San Buenaventura, Providence Saint John's Health Center, Saint Agnes Medical Center and Torrance Memorial Medical Center.



Dr. Rasouli works at Rasouli Spine in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Back Pain, Low Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.