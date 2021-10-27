Dr. Alexandre Rosen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rosen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alexandre Rosen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Alexandre Rosen, MD
Dr. Alexandre Rosen, MD is an Urology Specialist in Naples, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Northwestern University-Feinberg Sch of Med and is affiliated with Physicians Regional Medical Center Pine Ridge and Physicians Regional-Collier Boulevard.
Dr. Rosen works at
Dr. Rosen's Office Locations
Physicians Regional Health System6101 Pine Ridge Rd, Naples, FL 34119 Directions (239) 348-4000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 3:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Physicians Regional Medical Center Pine Ridge
- Physicians Regional-Collier Boulevard
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care of Florida, Inc.
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I wish to retract a previous review I posted about Dr. Rosen. I may have prejudged him based on my experience with his office staff. Suffice it to say that I give credit to any physician who takes the time to reach out to a disgruntled patient as he attempted to do with me in an attempt to resolve an issue. Thus, beyond my first visit to his office and briefly meeting with him, I trust that he is a very qualified professional in the field of Urology and I would feel very confident in his ability to provide exceptional treatment to his patients.
About Dr. Alexandre Rosen, MD
- Urology
- 16 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Chicago Hospitals and Health System
- Northwestern University-Feinberg Sch of Med
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rosen has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rosen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rosen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rosen has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rosen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
46 patients have reviewed Dr. Rosen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rosen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rosen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rosen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.