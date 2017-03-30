Dr. Alexandre Slatkin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Slatkin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alexandre Slatkin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Alexandre Slatkin, MD
Dr. Alexandre Slatkin, MD is a Pulmonologist in Alexandria, LA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from FEDERAL UNIVERSITY OF RIO DE JANEIRO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE / CENTER OF HEALTH SCIENCE and is affiliated with Christus Saint Frances Cabrini Hospital.
Dr. Slatkin's Office Locations
Gerald L. Foret Jr. MD LLC201 4th St Ste 5A, Alexandria, LA 71301 Directions (318) 448-1249
Incarnate Word Community Clinic3351 Masonic Dr, Alexandria, LA 71301 Directions (318) 448-6800
Hospital Affiliations
- Christus Saint Frances Cabrini Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Great doctor..great comunication with his patients
About Dr. Alexandre Slatkin, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 51 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- FEDERAL UNIVERSITY OF RIO DE JANEIRO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE / CENTER OF HEALTH SCIENCE
- Internal Medicine
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Slatkin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Slatkin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.