Dr. Alexandria Angelides, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Angelides is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alexandria Angelides, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Alexandria Angelides, MD
Dr. Alexandria Angelides, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital.
Dr. Angelides works at
Dr. Angelides' Office Locations
-
1
Gjorgji Trnovski MD PA1050 NW 15th St Ste 215A, Boca Raton, FL 33486 Directions (561) 338-3883
-
2
Boca Raton Regional Hospital800 Meadows Rd, Boca Raton, FL 33486 Directions (561) 338-3883Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Boca Raton Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Angelides?
Dr. Angelides is knowledgeable , professional and has excellent bedside manner .Her front desk staff , nurse Analeise and imaging technician were all pleasant , kind and professional .
About Dr. Alexandria Angelides, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 32 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1023041688
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Angelides has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Angelides accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Angelides has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Angelides works at
Dr. Angelides has seen patients for Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Angelides on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Angelides speaks Spanish.
69 patients have reviewed Dr. Angelides. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Angelides.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Angelides, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Angelides appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.