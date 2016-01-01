Dr. Alexandria Opata, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Opata is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alexandria Opata, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Alexandria Opata, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Huntersville, NC. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from SETON HALL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center and UPMC Presbyterian.
Novant Health Endocrinology & Thyroid16525 Holly Crest Ln Ste 230, Huntersville, NC 28078 Directions (704) 908-2517
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 14 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1073838132
- SETON HALL UNIVERSITY
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
- Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
- UPMC Presbyterian
