Overview

Dr. Alexandria Opata, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Huntersville, NC. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from SETON HALL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center and UPMC Presbyterian.



Dr. Opata works at Novant Health Endocrinology & Thyroid in Huntersville, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes Type 1 along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.