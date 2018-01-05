Dr. Alexandria Kongsiri, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kongsiri is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alexandria Kongsiri, MD is a Dermatologist in Saint Petersburg, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Tulane U, School of Medicine.
Dr. Kongsiri works at
Central Office5253 Central Ave, Saint Petersburg, FL 33710 Directions (727) 388-6982
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Dr Kongsiri was very professional and helpful with my issues. I have no complaints and will refer my friends and family.
- Dermatology
- 29 years of experience
- English, Thai
- 1740275791
- Columbia-Presbyterian
- Columbia U
- Tulane University Hospital and Clinics
- Tulane U, School of Medicine
- Dermatology
Dr. Kongsiri has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kongsiri accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kongsiri has seen patients for Warts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kongsiri on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kongsiri speaks Thai.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Kongsiri. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kongsiri.
