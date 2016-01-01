Dr. Alexandria Lee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alexandria Lee, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Alexandria Lee, MD
Dr. Alexandria Lee, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Long Beach, CA. They graduated from SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center and UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lee's Office Locations
- 1 6400 E Pacific Coast Hwy, Long Beach, CA 90803 Directions (415) 658-6791
Hospital Affiliations
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
- UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Alexandria Lee, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
Education & Certifications
- SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- Internal Medicine
