Dr. Alexandria Meccia, MD

Dermatology
4.8 (20)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Alexandria Meccia, MD is a Dermatologist in Berwyn, IL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Meccia works at Forefront Dermatology - Berwyn in Berwyn, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Itchy Skin along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Forefront Dermatology - Berwyn
    3253 S Harlem Ave Ste 1A, Berwyn, IL 60402 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (708) 279-4283

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Acne Surgery Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Dec 16, 2022
    Everyone was friendly, on time, and professional. Treatment received was top notch. Recommend their practice to all.
    Timothy Hill MD — Dec 16, 2022
    About Dr. Alexandria Meccia, MD

    • Dermatology
    • 32 years of experience
    • English
    • 1023054954
    Education & Certifications

    • University Of Minnesota
    • Loyola University Hospital
    • UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Alexandria Meccia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Meccia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Meccia has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Meccia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Meccia works at Forefront Dermatology - Berwyn in Berwyn, IL. View the full address on Dr. Meccia’s profile.

    Dr. Meccia has seen patients for Itchy Skin, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Meccia on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Meccia. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Meccia.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Meccia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Meccia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

