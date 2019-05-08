Overview of Dr. Alexandria Niewiadomski, MD

Dr. Alexandria Niewiadomski, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Palm Beach Gardens, FL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from PONCE SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Niewiadomski works at CHILDREN'S PHYSICIANS in Palm Beach Gardens, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.