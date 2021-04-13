Dr. Alexandria Reyes, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reyes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alexandria Reyes, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Alexandria Reyes, DO
Dr. Alexandria Reyes, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Wichita, KS.
Dr. Reyes works at
Dr. Reyes' Office Locations
College Hill OB/GYN3233 E 2nd St N, Wichita, KS 67208 Directions (316) 683-6766Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 1:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
College Hill OB/GYN, P.A.834 N Socora St, Wichita, KS 67212 Directions (316) 773-3979
Magnolia Gynecology105 S Macdill Ave Ste 202, Tampa, FL 33609 Directions (813) 773-6627Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Morton Plant Hospital
- St. Joseph's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Ambetter
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Reyes is an outstanding doctor. Her warm personality always calms the room when she comes in. I have been seeing dr Reyes for over 7 years. From fertility issues, miscarriages, helping me through all of my pregnancies and gyno needs. She is very knowledgeable and always takes the time to chat about any of my concerns. I tend to be more anxious and she knows how to listen to my concerns like a friend would. Her new practice is beautiful and even though it is out of network for my insurance I will continue to see her. She’s the best!
About Dr. Alexandria Reyes, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1861659708
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Reyes has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Reyes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Reyes works at
Dr. Reyes has seen patients for Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Atrophic Vaginitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Reyes on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Reyes. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reyes.
