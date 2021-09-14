Overview

Dr. Alexandria Smits, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Bay City, MI. They graduated from Pikeville College / College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Mclaren Bay Region.



Dr. Smits works at McLaren Bay Region Uptown Primary Care in Bay City, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.