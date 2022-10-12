Dr. Alexandrina Saulis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Saulis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alexandrina Saulis, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Hinsdale, IL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Northwestern University Medical School and is affiliated with Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus.
Dr. Saulis' Office Locations
Aesthetic Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Sc120 E Ogden Ave Ste 204, Hinsdale, IL 60521 Directions (630) 920-9404
Hospital Affiliations
- Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Coventry Health Care of Illinois
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
First of all, the staff in the office and the nurses at the hospital were great. They were all very attentive, patient, and very detailed in their instructions. The office is clean, inviting, and in a good location with ample parking. Dr. Saulis is an amazing doctor with good bedside manners. I went in a bit nervous and came out soooo happy that I chose her to take care of my abdominal correction. I had 2 C-Sections many years ago that left me with an overlapping tummy causing several health issues and discomforts. Dr. Saulis won my trust. She was very attentive and informative; provided good instructions; answered all my questions and concerns; and most importantly, was very detailed and talented in how she performed my surgery. She did an amazing job. I wish I could have done the surgery with her many years ago. I cannot believe how great I feel and how great my abdomen, waist and sides all look. l love the results. Thank you so much!!
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 27 years of experience
- English, German
- 1164419719
Education & Certifications
- Northwestern Meml Hosp-Northwestern U
- Northwestern University Medical School
- Northwestern University
- Plastic Surgery
Dr. Saulis has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Saulis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Saulis speaks German.
51 patients have reviewed Dr. Saulis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Saulis.
