See All Plastic Surgeons in Hinsdale, IL
Dr. Alexandrina Saulis, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Alexandrina Saulis, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.8 (51)
Map Pin Small Hinsdale, IL
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Alexandrina Saulis, MD

Dr. Alexandrina Saulis, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Hinsdale, IL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Northwestern University Medical School and is affiliated with Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus.

Dr. Saulis works at Aesthetic Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery, S.C. in Hinsdale, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Aaron Pelletier, MD
Dr. Aaron Pelletier, MD
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. Daniel Liu, MD
Dr. Daniel Liu, MD
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. Stephen Ray, MD
Dr. Stephen Ray, MD
0.0 (0)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Cancer Treatment Center of America, Chicago.

Dr. Saulis' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Aesthetic Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Sc
    120 E Ogden Ave Ste 204, Hinsdale, IL 60521 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 920-9404

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Liposuction
Skin and Tissue Reduction
Birthmark
Liposuction
Skin and Tissue Reduction
Birthmark

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Dentofacial Anomalies Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Lipodystrophy Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Coventry Health Care of Illinois
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 51 ratings
    Patient Ratings (51)
    5 Star
    (48)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Saulis?

    Oct 12, 2022
    First of all, the staff in the office and the nurses at the hospital were great. They were all very attentive, patient, and very detailed in their instructions. The office is clean, inviting, and in a good location with ample parking. Dr. Saulis is an amazing doctor with good bedside manners. I went in a bit nervous and came out soooo happy that I chose her to take care of my abdominal correction. I had 2 C-Sections many years ago that left me with an overlapping tummy causing several health issues and discomforts. Dr. Saulis won my trust. She was very attentive and informative; provided good instructions; answered all my questions and concerns; and most importantly, was very detailed and talented in how she performed my surgery. She did an amazing job. I wish I could have done the surgery with her many years ago. I cannot believe how great I feel and how great my abdomen, waist and sides all look. l love the results. Thank you so much!!
    Raquel — Oct 12, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Alexandrina Saulis, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Alexandrina Saulis, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Saulis to family and friends

    Dr. Saulis' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Saulis

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Alexandrina Saulis, MD.

    About Dr. Alexandrina Saulis, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, German
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1164419719
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Northwestern Meml Hosp-Northwestern U
    Fellowship
    Medical Education
    • Northwestern University Medical School
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Northwestern University
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Alexandrina Saulis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Saulis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Saulis has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Saulis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Saulis works at Aesthetic Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery, S.C. in Hinsdale, IL. View the full address on Dr. Saulis’s profile.

    51 patients have reviewed Dr. Saulis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Saulis.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Saulis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Saulis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Alexandrina Saulis, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.