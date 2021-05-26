Dr. Georgolios has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alexandros Georgolios, MD
Overview of Dr. Alexandros Georgolios, MD
Dr. Alexandros Georgolios, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Poplar Bluff, MO. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from LOS ANGELES COLLEGE OF CHIROPRACTIC and is affiliated with Poplar Bluff Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Georgolios' Office Locations
Poplar Bluff Hma Physician Mgmt. LLC3098 OAK GROVE RD, Poplar Bluff, MO 63901 Directions (573) 778-2235
Poplar Bluff Regional Medical Center3100 Oak Grove Rd, Poplar Bluff, MO 63901 Directions (573) 778-2600
Hospital Affiliations
- Poplar Bluff Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Didn’t have to wait long, explained everything where I could understand what was going on. Very professional staff
About Dr. Alexandros Georgolios, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 21 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- LOS ANGELES COLLEGE OF CHIROPRACTIC
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Georgolios accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Georgolios has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Georgolios has seen patients for Ear Ache, Tonsillitis and Chronic Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Georgolios on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Georgolios. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Georgolios.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Georgolios, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Georgolios appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.